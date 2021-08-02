SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. SPX reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

