Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 276.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Rambus stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

