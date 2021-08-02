Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 143.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Harmonic worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $9,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harmonic by 645.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

HLIT stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.