Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

