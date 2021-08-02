Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $992,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $17,162,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000.

HIIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

