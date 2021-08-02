Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $175,000.

ASPCU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

