Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $37.05 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.