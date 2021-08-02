SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.