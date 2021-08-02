S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 19th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.