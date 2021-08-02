St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,770 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

LON STJ traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,810. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

