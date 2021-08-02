STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $127.92 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 581.48 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

