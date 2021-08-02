Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €68.46.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

