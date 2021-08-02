Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €68.46.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

