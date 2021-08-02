Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 495,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAF shares. Greenridge Global lowered their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

