Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$58.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.40. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

