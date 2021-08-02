State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 237,101 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,101 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 90.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,404,000 after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.