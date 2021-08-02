State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 48,552 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.75 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

