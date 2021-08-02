State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 104,931 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 104,931 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.