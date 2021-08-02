State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 26,448 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 211.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

