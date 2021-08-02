State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

