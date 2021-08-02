State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

