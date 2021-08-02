State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.51 Million in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

