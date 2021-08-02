State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.