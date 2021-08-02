STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. FIL Ltd raised its stake in STERIS by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in STERIS by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in STERIS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.95 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $219.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.