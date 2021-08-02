STERIS (STE) to Release Earnings on Monday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2022 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STE opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $219.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

