Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $47.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

