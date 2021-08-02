Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $84.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

