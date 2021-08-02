STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

Shares of STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

