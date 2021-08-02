Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.31 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

