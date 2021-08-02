Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,472 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $56.76 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.