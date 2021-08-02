Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $37.62 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

