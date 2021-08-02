StoneX Group Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of IRIDEX worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $742,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $6.54 on Monday. IRIDEX Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

