Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.27.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

