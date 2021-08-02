STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

STOR opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

