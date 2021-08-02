Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a 87.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of 92.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.10. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.