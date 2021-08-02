Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,089 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

