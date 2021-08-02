SUN Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

