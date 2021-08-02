SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.