Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,280 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $82,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

