Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

SURVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

