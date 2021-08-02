SureRemit Hits One Day Volume of $12,104.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $12,104.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.