Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

