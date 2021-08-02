SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SuRo Capital to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.21 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 245.70%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,234.57%.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.