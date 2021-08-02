SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

