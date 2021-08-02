SVB Leerink Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $60.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $39,716,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

