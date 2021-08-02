S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of S&W Seed worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.69.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

