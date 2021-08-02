Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

