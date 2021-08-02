Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,672,137 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

