Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098,557 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $151.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

