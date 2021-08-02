Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098,557 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $151.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.
In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
