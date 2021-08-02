Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00358368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,560,930 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

