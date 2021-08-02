Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sysmex has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sysmex alerts:

SSMXY opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.