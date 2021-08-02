Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sysmex has a consensus rating of Hold.
SSMXY opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $65.49.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.